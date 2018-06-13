Michigan man killed in Iron Works Pike crash

A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash that temporarily shut down Iron Works Pike in Lexington.
The driver of a Honda CR-V had exited I-75 and was attempting to turn left onto Iron Works Pike and was struck by a white Escalade traveling east on Iron Works Pike, Lexington police Lt. Jackie Newman said.
The man driving the CR-V, identified as Thomas A. Gauthier, 71, of Berkley, Mich., died at the scene at 2:50 p.m., according to the Fayette County Coroner's Office. The driver of the Escalade was expected to be okay.
No charges are expected and the driver of the Escalade was cooperating with police, Newman said.
There was a dog in the CR-V, but it is expected to be okay, Newman said. The dog is now in the care of Fayette County Animal Care and Control.
Police expected the road to be shut down for several hours while investigators reconstructed the crash.
