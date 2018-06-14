Probation lifted for Georgetown College, accreditation reaffirmed

After two years of probation, Georgetown College announced Thursday that the college's accreditation was reaffirmed and its probation lifted.
College President M. Dwaine Greene posted the announcement on Facebook Thursday, saying it was "important and joyous news."
"The decision is the appropriate and right decision," Greene said in the video announcement. "It clearly affirms that Georgetown College is in compliance with accreditation standards."
The college planned to hold a rally for students and faculty on Thursday afternoon to celebrate the news, according to the Georgetown News-Graphic.
The two year probation was put in place by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools’ Commission on Colleges, which handles Georgetown College's accreditation, after concerns that the college failed to comply with the association's financial stability guidelines.
The college remained fully accredited through the probation and all course credits and degrees were valid during the two-year period, according to the Georgetown College website.
