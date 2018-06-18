Jurors see photo, video evidence of Marine homicide scene in Lexington

Jurors on Monday saw photographs and video of the Austin City Saloon parking lot where Marine Cpl. Jonathan Price was fatally shot in 2014.

The evidence was presented on the third day of testimony in the trial of Quincinio Canada and Dawan Mulazim, who have been charged with murder, robbery and assault. Both face the death penalty.

Price’s wife was shot in the leg in the Austin City parking lot and couldn't get to her husband after he was shot in the back. He died soon after.

Mulazim’s sister Nafeesa testified that she recognized her brother Dawan in a surveillance video recorded on the night of the shootings at a drive-thru window at a nearby liquor store. She was shown the recording by Lexington police.

Jurors also heard testimony from Lexington police K-9 officer Chad Karsner, who took a dog named Lux to the Austin City Saloon shooting scene in June 21, 2014. The dog did not find the suspects.

Six days earlier, Karsner and Lux also went to the Quality Inn robbery scene where police say a gun was stolen that was later used in the Price shootings. Prosecutors allege Canada and Mulazim took the gun.

Police too quickly settled on Canada and Mulazim as the culprits despite lack of evidence, defense attorneys maintain.