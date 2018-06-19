London woman, husband admit to killing mother who was reported missing

A London woman, along with her husband, admitted Tuesday morning to fatally stabbing her mother, who was reported missing Monday afternoon, court documents state.
Christie McFadden, 28, is charged with complicity to commit murder and Joseph McFadden, 31, is charged with murder of 58-year-old Sherry Rose, according to court documents.
Rose, who reportedly never misses work, was last seen on June 12 before being reported missing Monday, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office. She was an employee at Walmart.
Early Tuesday morning, the daughter and son-in-law said that during a physical altercation between them and Rose on June 15, the mother suffered a fatal stab wound, their arrest citations state.
The McFaddens then purchased mops, bleach and ammonia to clean up the scene, they told to the sheriff's office. During the purchase, Rose's debit card was used to remove $500 from the ATM, according to court records.
While cleaning up the scene, Christie and Joseph McFadden put Rose into a suitcase and transported her in the trunk of the car to dispose of her. Cody Hinkle, 24, and Michael Hinkle, 48, were also arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse by helping the McFaddens dispose of Rose's body.
The elder Hinkle is accused of driving the pick-up truck with the body in the back and hiding it with the rest of the arrested subjects. The car was recovered off Roark Road in southern Laurel County, according to the sheriff's office.
Rose's body was found in Clay County off Reynolds Road near the Laurel County line around 4 a.m. Tuesday, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office said. Her body will be taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.
In addition to the murder charges, the McFaddens were also charged with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse, along with theft and fleeing or evading police. They both ran from police when Laurel County deputies located them at their apartment eight miles south of London, the sheriff's office said.
The four suspects have been lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
