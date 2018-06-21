It takes time to clean up after a 28-story tower falls

Clean-up of the site where the 28-story Capital Plaza Tower stood for 46 years will continue for about 40 more days.
Pamela Trautner, a spokeswoman for the state Finance and Administration Cabinet, said concrete debris from the implosion of the state office building on March 11 is being reused on the site as crushed engineered fill and the steel debris is being recycled off site.
"These measures are not only economically positive but offers a significant cost savings to the project," Trautner said. "Once the clean-up operations are completed on the tower site, demolition of Fountain Place shops on about 6.4 acres will continue through the summer and early fall."
The tower site will house a 385,000-square-foot state office building where about 1,500 employees will work and a parking garage to serve the building. Construction of the office building already has started, with the installation of footings, foundations, under-slab plumbing and a first floor slab while demolition activities continue.
Construction of the parking structure is scheduled to begin in July.
The site where the Frankfort Convention Center and Fountain Place Shops once stood will be used, Trautner said, to place the prime real estate in downtown Frankfort back on the property tax rolls. That development will be a separate project involving local governments.
