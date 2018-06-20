Lexington detective defends investigation during trial over Marine's murder outside bar

The lead detective investigating the 2014 murder of Marine Cpl. Jonathan Price deflected suggestions by a defense attorney Wednesday that suspects other than co-defendants Quincinio Canada and Dawan Mulazim should have been considered.

Public defender Kim Green asked Detective Franz Wolff why he had not interviewed Antonio Frye, the man who sold the alleged murder weapon to a confidential informant of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in September 2014.

Wolff said attempts were made to get an interview with Frye, who was taken into federal custody. Wolff said police wanted to know how Frye came into possession of gun used to shoot Price and his wife, Megan, in the parking lot of Austin City Saloon on June 21, 2014. But Frye refused to be interviewed.

Wolff added that he “had no reason to believe he (Frye) was there at the time.”

Green noted that no DNA sample was taken from Frye.

“He’s not a suspect in my case,” Wolff said.

On redirect examination, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Keith Kimberly Baird asked Wolff: “Can you make a person talk to you?”

“Absolutely not,” Wolff said.

Frye also could not be interviewed without the permission of his defense attorney, Wolff said.

Jonathan and Megan Price

Green, who represents Mulazim, also noted that Wolff did not interview a clerk at Danny Scott Liquor who had sold cigarettes to customers in a silver Chevy Malibu before the shooting. Police believe Mulazim was driving the car and that Canada was a passenger. The liquor store is near Austin City Saloon.

Wolff said the clerk wasn’t interviewed in part because Mulazim’s sister, Nafeesa, had identified the driver as her brother.

“It was better to have him identified by his own sister,” Wolff said.

The jury also heard testimony from Antoine Woods, who said he saw Canada on the night of the shooting. Canada, whom Woods knew as “Q man,” was a passenger in a car on Hedgewood Court, just blocks southeast of the shooting scene. Woods said Canada told him that he “just shot somebody.”

But defense attorney Chris Tracy suggested that Woods had his own troubles because he had been charged with several felonies, and Woods later told another investigator that he “made up” the story about Canada's statement..

