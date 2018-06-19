No duck left behind: Watch UK officers get creative in storm sewer rescue of ducklings

Two University of Kentucky police officers had to get creative on Tuesday to reunite a family of distressed ducklings that were trapped in a storm sewer.
Officers Lee Morris and Michael Culver responded to the area of Cooper and Sports Center drives after someone at UK's Lancaster Aquatic Center called to report that ducks could be heard chirping in a storm sewer, UK Police Chief Joe Monroe said.
The officers were able to get down in the storm sewer to rescue several ducklings, but one was running back and forth between two manholes and couldn't be caught, Monroe said. After some strategic thinking, the officers were able to use a sound recording of a mother duck to lure the duckling to them.
The mother duck was found nearby and the family was reunited, Monroe said.
This was a case of being "more than police officers, it's being community service officers," Monroe said.
