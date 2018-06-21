Kentucky teacher, coach accused of asking students for nude photos. Feds intervene.

A Bell County teacher and assistant basketball coach has been indicted on multiple federal child pornography charges after being accused of asking two high school students to send him explicit pictures.
Jordan Ryan Turner, 30, is accused of using Facebook messenger to ask two Bell County High School students, both males, for nude pictures, according to a federal affidavit.
Convictions on child-porn charges in federal court — rather than or in addition to state court — carry stronger penalties, the state attorney general said previously.
Kentucky State Police were contacted in March by a woman who said that she had discovered inappropriate Facebook messages between her 14-year-old son and a coach, according to court documents.
In the messages, Turner reportedly repeatedly referenced the boy's penis size and requested that the boy send him pictures "to prove it was not small," FBI special agent Kimberly Kidd wrote in the affidavit. The boy never sent pictures.
On April 9, a state police detective interviewed Turner, who said the messages between him and the boy had been the result of a "running joke" that started when another child made fun of the boy, according to the affidavit. Turner told the detective he never requested explicit images from another child.
The detective arrested Turner and charged him with using an electronic communication system to procure a minor for sexual offenses. Later that month, another student, a basketball player, came forward saying Turner had also asked him for explicit photos, according to court documents.
In May, the detective and Agent Kidd began reviewing Turner's Facebook and Kik messages. Analysis of Turner's phone led the investigators to believe he had used Omegle, a free online chat system that randomly connects users, to find people willing to share explicit images, Kidd wrote in the affidavit.
Turner would connect with those people on Kik, where he would ask them their penis size and age, according to the affidavit. He reportedly terminated conversations with people who said they were 18 years old or older.
Turner allegedly asked the minors he spoke with on Kik to send him nude images and, in at least one case, he offered to trade child pornography for the pictures, according to the affidavit.
Federal investigators found probable cause to charge Turner with distributing and receiving child pornography, possession of child pornography and attempting to produce child pornography, according to court documents. He was arraigned in April on the state charge of using an electronic communication system to procure a minor for sexual offenses.
The state court citation said Turner admitted using Facebook to ask a 14-year-old male to send him nude photos.
