Georgetown Road section closed after crash involving pedestrian, three vehicles

Georgetown Road in Lexington is shut down following a crash involving a pedestrian and three vehicles.
The crash occurred about 12 p.m., police said. There were no fatalities, but several people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Details about the pedestrian weren't available.
The road is shut down between Ironworks and Berea Road.
Police said the road will remain shut down for about an hour until approximately 1 p.m. Officers will direct traffic around the accident.
Comments