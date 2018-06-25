Auction of former Valvoline headquarters canceled. Property has sold.

The Tuesday foreclosure sale of the former Valvoline world headquarters has been canceled because the property has sold.
A statement dated June 22, Tranzon Asset Advisors, the company employed by the court to market the property and conduct the sale, said, "we had a number of serious preforeclosure offers but one investor conducted extensive due diligence and made an offer to purchase the entire portfolio with terms and conditions acceptable to the court, lender and receiver."
Edward D. Durnil, president of Tranzon Asset Advisors, said the property has been sold to Research Way Investments of Paso Robles, Calif. The company purchased it as an investment with the goal of finding technology companies or standard offices to use the space, he said.
The commercial property at 3499 and 3475 Blazer Parkway included a 19-acre campus with two buildings totaling more than 350,000 square feet. The former Valvoline administration building at 3499 Blazer parkway has more than 259,000 square feet and has been appraised at $11.5 million. The second building, at 3475 Blazer Parkway, has more than 117,000 square feet and was formerly Valvoline's data center. It has been appraised at $5.2 million, according to court records.
The properties are connected by underground pedestrian and utility tunnels.
The previous owner of the property, Bluegrass Building Partners, could not make its mortgage payments after Valvoline, which was leasing the property, opened a new $35 million headquarters in May, 2017, according to court documents.
