Image models of Lexington bring home international awards

Images Model & Talent Agency of Lexington brought home several awards from the International Modeling and Talent Association competition in New York City recently. The following models were recognized:
▪ Emma Bellomy, 17, of Lexington received first runner-up for Female Junior Actress of the Year, winner of Cold Read and On-Camera Host, first runner-up TV Beauty Commercial, second runner-up Theatrical Head Shot.
▪ Riley Crews, 11, of Winchester was a finalist for Pre-Teen Model of the Year, second runner-up Commercial Print, and honorable mention for Runway, Fashion Print and Theatrical Head Shots.
▪ Skyler Guthrie, 15, of Frankfort was a finalist for Male Junior Actor of the Year, winner of Improvisation, first runner-up TV Real People Commercial, second runner-up Monologue.
▪ Alannah Little, 18, of Pikeville received honorable mentions for Commercial Print, Theatrical Head Shots and TV Beauty Commercial.
▪ Anna Palumbo, 12, of Lexington received honorable mentions for Cold Read and Kids Spot.
▪ Kendall Perry, 18, of Ashland received an honorable mention for On Camera Host and a $10,000 scholarship to the New York Film Academy.
▪ Elise Roy, 15, of West Liberty received honorable mentions for Commercial Print, Screen Test and Theatrical Head Shots.
▪ Carson Tate Gregory, 15, of Lexington received honorable mentions for Improvisation and Monologue.
▪ Serena Fister-Mesch, 18, of Lexington received honorable mention for Fashion Print.
▪ Lily Cruse, 13, of Lexington received an honorable mention for Theatrical Head Shot.
▪ Nathalie DeSousa, 12 of Lexington received an honorable mention for Commercial Print.
▪ Amber McCoy, 21, of Frankfort received an honorable mention for Fashion Print.
Cooperative Lexington Urban Chicken Keepers presents 6th annual showcase of coops
Cooperative Lexington Urban Chicken Keepers presents the 6th annual showcase of chicken coops, the 6th Street Chicken Chase, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday with an after party at Al’s Beer Garden, 107 West Sixth Street, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Dubbed the 6th Street Chicken Chase, this year’s tour will be walkable and bike-friendly featuring coops along the Sixth Street corridor.
“To have so many coops within walking and biking distance, it really made sense to geographically focus the tour this year,” said Travis Robinson, organizer for this year’s tour. Coop owners will be around to answer questions and talk about their chickens and coop setups.
Tickets are $8 for adults; children 12 and under are admitted free. Tickets are available in advance at Seedleaf.org or at Al’s Beer Garden the day of event. A portion of ticket sales from the event will benefit Seedleaf. A scavenger hunt will provide interactive entertainment with the opportunity to win prizes from local businesses.
For more information, go to Clucklex.org or Seedleaf.org or contact Travis Robinson at 859-489-8200 or clucklex@gmail.com.
CROP Hunger Walk is Sunday at Second Presbyterian Church
The Greater Lexington CROP Hunger Walk will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday , with registration at 3 p.m. at Second Presbyterian Church, at the corner of East Main Street and Ransom Avenue.
Seventy-five percent of the donations raised by the 3-mile walk through downtown will help support the grassroots, global hunger-fighting development efforts of Church World Service.
Twenty-five percent of the money raised will be donated to the local God’s Pantry Food Bank. God’s Pantry was able to provide 51,000 meals with the grant it received from last year’s CROP Hunger Walk.
This year, Alfalfa Restaurant will donate a percentage of its total sales on Sunday to the CROP Hunger Walk.
For more info and to donate on line, go to Crophungerwalk.org/lexingtonky.
Youth Mental Health First Aid class to be taught in Spanish this Saturday
Youth Mental Health First Aid, a free class provided by Fayette County Public Schools, will be conducted in Spanish from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Village Branch of the Lexington Public Library, 2185 Versailles Road.
Through the class, FCPS will help train key adults and volunteers to be first responders to adolescents in crisis. Parents, grandparents and community partners who work with youth can sign up for this month’s session.
This training will help attendees feel confident and comfortable to approach a youth experiencing a mental health challenge, mental disorder or a mental health crisis and then refer the youth to a professional if needed. First aid is given until appropriate help is received or until the crisis resolves.
The class size is limited to 30 and those who complete the training will receive a $25 gift card.
For more information, contact Kim Burris at 859-381-3094 or Tiffany Martinez at 859-381-3340.
Knight Cities Challenge wants your ideas to help make Lexington better
If you have a great idea to improve Lexington, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation wants to hear from you.
The Knight Cities Challenge is again offering a total of $5 million in 26 communities to fund innovative projects that answer the question: What’s your best idea to make Lexington more successful?
The initial application asks three questions about your idea. It’s not necessary to know all of the details at this stage; Knight is looking for promising ideas. If you’re selected as a finalist, you’ll be asked for more information. Anyone can apply — individuals, nonprofits, businesses, schools, churches, etc.
On Oct. 6, a Knight representative will visit Lexington for a public Q & A session and to introduce last year’s Lexington winners. Applications will be accepted from Oct. 10 until noon Nov. 3 at Knightcities.org.
These ideas were last year’s Knight Cities winners from Lexington:
▪ The Lexington Public Library Foundation, $150,000 for Phoenix Forward, to test ideas to transform Phoenix Park and Central Library into a place that children and families from diverse backgrounds can learn and play.
▪ The Lexington Downtown Development Corp., $87,200 for Parking Lot Diaries, to add vibrancy to the area surrounding the Lexington Transit Center.
