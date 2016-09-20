Bourbon is perfect for pound cake and pie, but also pork, porterhouse

September is National Bourbon Heritage Month, not just in Kentucky but everywhere, which means many people will be lifting a glass of America’s native spirit. But you don’t have to stop there: bourbon is a great addition in the kitchen. And I don’t just mean for a cocktail while you cook.
Bourbon’s sweetness and subtle flavors often work well in desserts, as anyone who has ever had May Day pie can attest. But did you know it also makes a great marinade for meat?
In fact, I would have said about the only thing that bourbon wouldn’t go well with are cucumbers but then I ran across a great recipe for a bourbon vinaigrette that would work with just about any salad.
“I think a cucumber can work. You put a touch or soy or fish sauce in a vinaigrette and it works,” said Jonathan Searle, chef at Lockbox, the restaurant at the 21c Museum Hotel in Lexington. A cucumber is neutral enough to work fine but he high-acid summer vegetables like tomatoes and peppers might make it hard to balance the flavors.
But fall is a time when cooking with bourbon is particularly appealing.
“September is bourbon month for a reason because now is the time you’re drawn to drinking and cooking with that spirit,” he said.
In general, Searle favors using bourbon for its sweeter notes, “the vanilla, caramel, butterscotch notes, especially something with nice spice finish.”
But savory dishes can work, too.
“It’s really about tasting and trying the bourbon and seeing if it has long spice finish,” Searle said. Bourbons, especially high-rye ones, often have black pepper notes that add a spicy kick.
Searle really likes using bourbon with pork, especially for brining pork shops, which is on the Lockbox menu right now. The bourbon contributes notes of allspice and clove, and can even impart a fruity note, depending on the bourbon.
One tip: Don’t waste your really high-proof bourbons in cooking; save those gems for drinking, he said.
Chef Ouita Michel of Holly Hill Inn and other Central Kentucky restaurants, has a slightly different idea: use them as an accent, but don’t cook them.
“The higher the quality of spirit — a really beautiful bourbon you’ve been saving for a while — think of it as you would a finishing oil,” she said. “A splash in the sauce as you’re finishing. Or in the whipped crème.”
Or in the tapenade or pesto, she said. Really? Yes, anything “you want to brighten up.”
She suggested a great use for the better bourbon: marinating peaches.
Macerate fresh peaches in honey; add sugar or, even better, sorghum, bourbon and a little lemon, and let it sit. “Put that on pound cake, and oooooh,” Michel said. “Just drink the juice afterward.”
She likes to use lower-proof and lesser quality bourbons for high-temperature cooking.
“One of the first ways I first started cooking with bourbon, back in the dark ages, I would just use a French recipe. They would use brandy, I would you bourbon,” Michel said.
One of her favorites: scallops au whiskey. She sear sea scallops and deglazes the pan with bourbon. “I’ve done it many times. It’s based on old French recipe. There’s a million of them like that,” she said. “But don’t use your high-end bourbon, don’t use 120 proof, and don’t pour straight out of the bottle! It really can light it on fire.”
She also likes to do it with a nice steak, or mushrooms.
“I cook in animal fats, in general duck fat, and season it good. Get cast iron skillet really hot, get a really good crust on one side, pour out the extra duck fat, then put your bourbon right in there right on top of that meat,” Michel said. “It picks up all of that fond (meat stuck to the bottom of the pan after cooking), and will evaporate super fast, and go right into that steak. Add a bit of cream, green peppercorns, another splash of bourbon, some tarragon and you’re all in.”
Bourbon Banana Sticky Toffee Cake
Executive chef Jonathan Searle of Lockbox
4 ounces butter
1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
6 ounces bananas, rough chopped
3/4 cup bourbon
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup dark brown sugar
2 large eggs
Sauce:
4 ounces butter
1 cup dark brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/4 cinnamon
5 ounces banana (mashed)
1/4 bourbon
1/2 heavy cream
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Soak bananas in bourbon and vanilla for 15 minutes. Stir in baking soda.
Whisk together flour, baking powder and salt. In a separate bowl beat butter and sugar together until light yellow and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time.
Add dry mix in three batches until fully incorporated and slowly add the banana mix. Transfer batter into greased baking dish. Bake for 20-25 minutes until the cake springs back when poked.
For sauce: Melt butter in a sauce pan, add sugar and cinnamon. Caramelize, add mashed bananas and bourbon. Burn off all alcohol, add cream and vanilla. Place on top of cake. Pair with your favorite ice cream.
