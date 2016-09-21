Macy’s monograms Patricia Nash bags; Stockyard Flea is Sunday

Macy’s at Fayette Mall will host a Patricia Nash monogramming event 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 8. The brand is known for its designs featuring Italian leather and handcrafted details.
Drop by the store to reserve a bag starting Sunday through Oct. 7. There are seven styles to choose from. Customers can have their initials monogrammed into styles at no charge in the store on Oct. 8.
More shopping news
▪ The Distillery Market is 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at 903 Manchester Street. The indoor market features local boutiques and artisans. Admission is free. Check out the event’s Facebook page for more info.
▪ The next Stockyard Flea is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 200 Lisle Industrial Road. Admission is free.
▪ It’s Monogram Week from Monday through Sept. 30 at L.V. Harkness, 531 West Short Street. Special “deal of the day” items to be personalized will be featured on the store’s Facebook and Instagram pages, or call the store at 859-225-7474.
On Sept. 29 and 30 the store will host a Silver Restoration Event. Bring your sterling and sliver plated items for restoration, repair, or refinishing by Mitch Paul of Zapffe Silversmiths.
▪ Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Every Thursday night in September the store will host a party with refreshments and 10 percent off. Every Saturday in September get 10 percent off, prizes and take part in a “Fox Hunt” for 25 percent off. Sassy Fox is at Suite 312, Man o’ War Place at 3101 Richmond Road.
