Living

October 3, 2016 7:56 AM

Get free coffee with your Herald-Leader or Kentucky.com

National Newspaper Week is Oct. 2-8, 2016. To celebrate this year, the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com are proud to partner with McDonald’s to give our readers FREE coffee!

Visit a participating McDonald’s between Oct. 2-8 and simply show your Lexington Herald-Leader newspaper or Kentucky.com on your mobile device to receive a free small hot coffee.

Participating stores are listed below. No purchase necessary.

801 North Cross St., Albany

20 Parkway Plaza, Barbourville

109 Brenwood Dr., Berea

340 Glades Rd., Berea

980 Jamestown St., Columbia

1410 Master St., Corbin

1977 Cumberland Falls Rd., Corbin

249 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Corbin

833 US Highway 27 South, Cynthiana

280 Jane Tr., Danville

115 Thoroughbred Dr., Danville

1423 W Stockton St., Edmonton

1131 Ridgeway Avenue, Falmouth

310 Versailles Rd., Frankfort

102 Limestone Lane, Frankfort

400 Connector Rd., Georgetown

171 Southgate Dr., Georgetown

259 Cherry Blossom Way, Georgetown

Beaumont Plaza - Highway 127, Harrodsburg

901 Richmond Rd., Irvine

931 North Highway 15, Jackson

249 Lexington Rd., Lancaster

1013 Commerce Way, Lawrenceburg

203 West Park Shopping Center, Lawrenceburg

100 Market Place Dr., Lexington

2321 Versailles Rd., Lexington

2483 Nicholasville Rd., Lexington

2359 Richmond Rd., Lexington

357 South Limestone, Lexington

1620 Leestown Rd., Lexington

1499 Russell Cave Rd., Lexington

2271 Elkhorn Rd., Lexington

1114 New Circle Rd., Lexington

768 Winchester Rd., Lexington

4131 Tates Creek Centre, Lexington

1954 Stanton Way, Lexington

5521 Athens Boonesboro Rd., Lexington

1921 Plaudit Place, Lexington

2012 Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington

3765 Harrodsburg Rd., Palomar Centre, Lexington

735 Wallace Wilkinson Blvd, Liberty

1804 North Main St., London

25 South Laurel Rd., London

170 West Daniel Boone Parkway, London

421 & Muddy Gap, Manchester

1007 Green Gables Dr., Midway

1648 North Main St., Monticello

402 Flemingsburg Rd., Morehead

1690 Flemingsburg Rd., Morehead

642 Maysville Rd., US460 & I-64, Mt. Sterling

3060 Owingsville Rd., Mt. Sterling

1035 Richmond Rd., Mt. Vernon

100 Imperial Way, Nicholasville

100 South Hendren Way, Nicholasville

100 East Brannon Rd., Nicholasville

46 Miller Scenic View Dr., Owingsville

101 Reinhold St., Paris

485 Eastern Bypass, Richmond

864 Eastern Bypass, Richmond

1001 Brandy Lane, Richmond

3000 Simpson Lane, Richmond

251 South Highway 127, Russell Springs

131 Highway 27, Somerset

4000 Highway 27, Somerset

900 US 150 Bypass, Stanford

385 Furnace Rd., Stanton

102 United Dr., Versailles

1241 N. HWY 27, Whitley City

700 South 10th St., Williamsburg

1520 West Lexington Avenue, Winchester

Related content

Living

Comments

Videos

LexGo Eat got a preview of MOD Pizza

View more video

Entertainment Videos