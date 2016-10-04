Shop hats and ties at Keeneland; Hollywood Feed comes to the Summit

The start of the Keeneland fall meet on Friday ushers in a lively shopping month and the return of two of Lexington’s favorite visiting designers.
Manhattan-based milliner Christine A. Moore will start her week in Lexington with a trunk show of her fall hat designs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Omar + Elsie at 114 old Lafayette Avenue.
Moore will be at Keeneland for a trunk show 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Meet the designer and choose a topper for the fall meet in the Milliner’s Corner outside the Gift Shop along the paddock.
Moziah “Mo” Bridges, the 14-year-old CEO of Memphis-based Mo’s Bows will be at Mulberry & Lime for a trunk show of his handmade bow ties. Shop 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Mulberry & Lime, 216 North Limestone. Refreshments will be served throughout the day. Mulberryandlime.com.
More shopping news
▪ The Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsmen Fall Fair is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Indian Fort Theatre, 2047 Big Hill Road (Ky. 21 East) in Berea. Admission is $5 for adults, free for ages 12 and younger. Kyguild.org.
▪ House, at 250 Walton Avenue, will host a jewelry trunk show and sale Friday and Saturday. Save 20 percent off all jewelry, scarves and fashion accessories. Check out the store’s Facebook page for more info.
▪ The next Night Market is 6 to 10 p.m. Friday along the 700 block of Bryan Avenue. The pop-up street festival features local artists, businesses, and food and drink vendors. Nolicdc.org/events.
▪ The Bardstown Arts, Crafts & Antiques Fair is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in downtown Bardstown. The event will feature more than 200 artists, craftsmen and antique booths. Bardstownartsandcraftsfair.com.
▪ Hollywood Feed, a natural and holistic pet food and product store has announced its first Kentucky store, coming to The Summit at Fritz Farm. The store is one of more than 70 shops and restaurants at the mixed-use development with a planned opening of spring 2017.
Harriett Hendren: 859-231-3175, hhendren@herald-leader.com
