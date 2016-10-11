Forget pumpkin spice — it’s apple season, so it’s time for pie

For some people, fall begins with the pumpkin spice invasion, which seems to start earlier every year. For others, the signal is the arrival of apples — real local apples — at the farmers market.
October is National Apple Month, and Kentucky’s orchards have a lot for you to pick from. But what to make with them?
Let’s start with the obvious: You can’t go wrong with the traditional favorite, apple pie. Blue-ribbon winning pie maker and cookbook author Barbara Harper Bach knows a thing or two about how to make a good apple pie. So, what does it take?
Good apples, Harper Bach said.
She prefers locally grown apples, if they are available, and she likes to get them directly from local orchards. Her personal favorite are the fat, round “orchard apples” that are soft “but have just got a flavor from heaven.”
She spots them occasionally at the local farmers market, but in a pinch, she works with whatever she can get. To compensate for any potential drop in quality, Harper Bach has a tip: use two kinds of apples.
“Sometimes you get a dry apple. They’re just not as juicy when we’ve had a drought, or if the heat goes on in the fall,” she said. “To avoid a total catastrophe, I like to use a couple of apples in my filling. When you use Golden Delicious, you’re using an apple that holds its shape but it’s still juicy. When you use a Granny Smith, you’re using a very firm apple that breaks down pretty easily but it has that tartness you like. If you mix them together, you usually get a pretty good filling.”
She hardly ever uses red apples in her pies, she said.
“Although I love to eat the Red Delicious ... they’re better for applesauce and things like that than pie fillings, because the red apples break down completely to a really soft stage, which is great for applesauce.”
She also likes to use the red apples for homemade apple butter, which also makes a nice pie.
For big crowds, Harper Bach likes to make a “slab” pie, which is meant to be eaten “out of hand” rather than on a plate with a fork. It has a concentrated filling to keep it from dripping, she said.
One of her tips to avoid a drippy filling?
“Strew some crushed corn flakes on the bottom of the crust before you lay down that apple filling,” she said. “They give it pretty good taste, too.”
Another good pie option is one of mixed autumn fruits. Harper Bach makes an apple pie mixed with cranberries, dates or dried apricots, with a filling cooked on the stove.
“It makes a much more tender filling,” she said. “And it goes in a double-crust pie (one with both a top and a bottom crust) but to give it a little extra kick I’ve been putting a spiral crust on top, because it will lay right on the thick filling and not sink.”
The other thing that makes a great pie? The pastry.
“The crust is crucial,” she said. “I think you really need to have a good crust to make a pie really good, especially a fruit pie.”
Yes, you can use a frozen crust from the store, if you don’t have the time or inclination. A better quick option: the rolled refrigerated ones that come in packages of two at the grocery store. They still won’t be as good a really homemade one, she said, which she insists are easier to make than you might think.
But pies aren’t the only thing that apples can dress up with their wonderful combination of tartness and sweetness. “The Apple Cookbook,” re-released last year by Olwen Woodier, is a great resource. It has not only great recipes but also a breakdown of different varieties, with taste and best-use notes. There also is a section on preserving apples.
If you are looking for a way to make vegetables more palatable to picky eaters, throw in an apple. How about roasting apples and brussels sprouts together? Or combine with butternut squash or zucchini in soup? Or how about the ultra-simple curried ham and apples? “The Apple Cookbook” has recipes.
Still, apples are a natural for desserts, so if you want to taste them at their best, get some great locally grown apples and try out one of Harper Bach’s pies.
If you go
Barbara Harper Bach will teach her Pure Kentucky Pie Clinic at Wild Thyme Cooking School, 1060 Chinoe Road, from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 29. The class is $45 and includes her “Pure Kentucky Pie Clinic” cookbook. Pies will include transparent pie, apple butter pie, pecan pie cobbler, chocolate chess pie, Christmas quiche with savory crust, and spiral squash pie with whole wheat crust. Call 859-523-2665 to reserve a spot or sign up online at Wildthymecooking.com.
Apple slab pie
From Barbara Harper Bach, Bluegrass Cooking Clinic
16 apples, half Granny Smith and half Golden Delicious, pared, cored and sliced very thin
1 1/2 cups sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
Dash of ground cloves
6 tablespoons Minute Tapioca
2 tablespoons melted apple jelly or lemon juice
4 Crisco crusts (recipe below)
1 cup crushed corn flakes
4 tablespoons melted butter, cooled
Apple cider glaze (recipe below)
Mix apples, 1 cup sugar and salt and pour into a colander over a bowl to drain. Toss and let sit for 30 minutes. Mix apples with the other 1/2 cup sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, lemon juice and tapioca. Set aside while making pie crust.
Crisco crust
1 1/3 cups all purpose White Lily Flour (or any soft wheat flour)
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup COLD butter-flavored Crisco
4 tablespoons ice water
This makes enough for one crust; for her slab pie, which fills a 1/2 sheet pan, she says to quadruple the recipe.
In a very large bowl, whisk together flour and salt. Cut in Crisco with a pastry cutter or fork until pea-sized pieces form and stir in the ice water. Stir well and gather up into a ball, cutting in half to make two large balls of dough, one a little bit larger. (Handle as little as possible as hot hands melt the shortening and keep the crust from being as flaky as it should be.)
On a floured surface, roll the larger ball of dough into a rectangle large enough to hang over the edges of sheet pan. Once in pan, brush the dough with four tablespoons of melted, cooled butter and strew the cup of crushed corn flakes over the crust, pressing down slightly. (This keeps the pie from running all over the place when cut, absorbing some of the juice.)
Arrange apples on top of bottom crust. Roll out the smaller ball of dough and place over apples, bringing the bottom edge of the first crust up over the second and crimping down all around with a fork to seal. Cut a few slits in the top crust to vent, or cut in an apple shape if you have a cookie cutter or a steady hand. Bake at 350 for one hour. Let cool completely and frost with apple cider glaze.
Apple cider glaze
1/4 cup of apple cider (or juice saved from colander)
2 tablespoons melted apple jelly or lemon juice
2 cups sifted confectioners’ sugar
Mix together in a bowl until of a good pouring consistency, adding more cider if too thick or more sugar if too thin, and spread over top of crust.
Spiral-crust autumn apple pie
From Barbara Harper Bach, Bluegrass Cooking Clinic
10 Granny Smith apples, cored and thinly sliced
1 cup dates, chopped and pitted
1 cup fresh whole cranberries or dried cherries
1/2 cup sugar
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons butter, diced
2 9-inch pie crusts
1 egg yolk and 1 teaspoon milk for egg wash
In a Dutch oven, mix the apples, dates, cranberries, sugar, lemon juice, cinnamon, nutmeg and flour. Heat to boiling over medium heat, stirring often and cook until apples are tender and mixture begins to thicken.
Tip into a Crisco crust-lined 9-inch pie pan (see recipe above; for a double-crust pie, double the recipe) and dot with butter.
Cover with second crust in a spiral, or cut out a shape and lay on top of the filling only. Do not attach to the bottom pie crust edges. Brush with egg wash and bake at 400 degrees for 35 minutes.
To make the spiral, roll out second pie crust, cut into long strips, twisting each into a spiral and pinch the ends of each new strip together with ice water as you go, coiling it all up on a wax paper-lined pie plate. Invert over pie filling.
