New collection from Glamour and Lane Bryant; Audubon bird seed sale Saturday

Glamour magazine and Lane Bryant have launched a new apparel collection. Items available in sizes 14 and up will be introduced each month. The first collection hit Lanebryant.com and select stores, including the store at Hamburg Pavilion, on Monday.
Current pieces include a faux leather moto jacket, a pleated, high-waist skirt and a sleek, black jumpsuit.
More shopping news
▪ Dr. Lauze Volk has opened the Libelle Aesthetics and Weight Loss Center at 3280 Blazer Parkway, Suite 100, between Richmond Road and Hamburg. Services range from improving skin’s texture and fighting acne to weight loss and management. Treatments include photofacials, chemical peels, microdermabrasion, laser hair removal, Botox, and fillers.
Every Friday in October Libelle will donate 5 percent of proceeds to a breast cancer organization. Clients who come in wearing pink during October will get 15 percent off services. 859-264-006. Libelleaestheticsandweightlosscenter.com.
▪ The NoSide Festival, Saturday at 1555 Georgetown Road, will include a One World Market from noon to 6 p.m. featuring local vendors. The day will also include live music and children’s activities.
▪ Save up to 50 percent off home decor and accessories during the fall clearance event going on through Oct. 29 at Fable + Flame, 125 Burt Road. For more info call 859-913-0611 or check out the store’s Facebook page.
▪ The Audubon Bird Seed Sale 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Southern States Cooperative, 2750 Palumbo Drive. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Audubon Society of Kentucky. 859-255-7524.
Harriett Hendren: 859-231-3175, hhendren@herald-leader.com
Comments