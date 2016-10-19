Pets for adoption in October 2016

Joe is a 3-year-old male pit bull mix
Milah is a 4-year-old female shepherd mix.
Poe is a 7-month-old male orange tabby.
Sue is a 7-year-old male mastiff mix.
Bob is a 9-week-old male grey tabby.
Buddy is a 1-year-old male Australian Shepherd mix.
Featherfur is an 11-week-old female grey tabby
Finny is a 1-year-old female torbie cat.
Hannah is a 5-year-old Golden Retriever mix.
Lucy is a 1-year-old female brown tabby.
