Draper James collection by Reese Witherspoon makes it to Monkee’s

Draper James, the women’s apparel and accessories collection by Academy Award winning actress Reese Witherspoon, is now available at 10 Monkee’s stores, including the Lexington store at 116 Clay Avenue.
Monkee’s, a national franchise with stores in Louisville and Lexington, is the only retailer beside the Draper James retail store in Nashville and Draperjames.com to offer the items.
The limited-edition assortment of select items from James Draper includes dresses, capes and sweaters.
More shopping news
▪ This year’s “Thriller” event will debut a Wicked Wonders Market, at the Fifth Third Bank Pavilion at Cheapside Park at 251 West Main Street. The art market, featuring local vendors and their ghoulish wares, will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Food trucks will be there all day.
▪ Save 20 percent off storewide at the Corman Marketplace 45th annual Christmas Open House, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Nov. 5 at 881 Floyd Drive. Refreshments will be served, and Santa will drop by for a visit from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 5.
▪ Tall women know the frustration of not-quite-long-enough sleeves or too-short pants when shopping for clothes. The retailer Long Tall Sally offers a solution with apparel designed for women 5 foot 8 and taller.
Among the company’s in-house designs is the new Curatd. by Long Tall Sally collection. On-trend pieces include an oversized black suede aviator jacket with gunmetal trim and a shearling lining, $495; a roomy turtleneck sweater, $109; and a floral-print maxi playsuit, $149. Sizes range from 4 to 16; prices are $45 to $495. All are available at Longtallsally.com.
▪ The final Stockyard Flea of 2016 is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 226 Lisle Industrial Avenue. Vendors will offer a variety of antiques and collectibles.
Harriett Hendren: 859-231-3175
Comments