Pets for adoption in November 2016

Alice is a 10-week-old female gray and white long-haired cat.
Brasi is a 1-year-old Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler mix.
Crystal is a 2-year-old female pit bull mix.
Echo is a 1-year-old male white and brown tabby short-haired cat.
Ed is a 2-year-old male hound mix.
Elvira is a 3-year-old female shepherd mix.
Miss Kitty is a 4-year-old female calico short-haired cat.
Mork is a 2-year-old male orange tabby short-haired cat.
The Marshmallow is a 2-year-old female black and white short-haired cat.
Toby is a 2-year-old deaf male Australian Shepherd mix.
