Irish tweeds, sweaters offer warmth in chilly weather

If the chilly change in weather has you wishing for a cozy hat or sweater, Fáilte, the Irish Import Shop has merchandise that’s sure to keep you warm.
The store, at 113 South Upper Street, has men's and women’s Irish-made tweed hats in stock with matching handbags, toasty Aran sweaters and Connemara walking socks.
More shopping news
▪ Feather Your Nest, 1317 West Main Street, will host a Christmas open house 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Shoppers will find refreshments and discounts throughout the mall featuring antiques, vintage and collectibles. There will be a drawing for a $50 gift certificate on Sunday.
▪ MonTea, the locally owned loose leaf tea shop at 814 Euclid Avenue, will celebrate its seven-year anniversary with a ParTea 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The day will include complimentary cake, desserts, tea sampling and the unveiling of the 2016 holiday line of teas.
▪ Pomegranate Inc. will host a holiday warehouse sale Wednesday through Nov. 19 at its new warehouse at 527 Lagonda Avenue. Save up to 80 percent off tabletop textiles, kitchen accessories, apparel, sweaters, pajamas, bags and more. There will be street parking and parking available at Pivot Brewing Co. on Delaware Avenue.
▪ The GraNoLi Market is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 804 North Limestone. The day will include organic food, live music, eco-mindful shopping and more.
▪ Kentucky Soaps and Such, at 203 West Main Street in Stanford, will celebrate its 10-year anniversary with an open house Thursday through Saturday. Get 10 percent off any in-store purchase more than $10, the first 10 customers daily get $10 gift cards. Daily prize drawings of up to $125 will be offered and there will be refreshments and a cake cutting at 2 p.m. Friday.
▪ The Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show holiday open house weekend is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Athens Schoolhouse, 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike. Admission is $2. 859-255-7309. Antiqueskentucky.com.
Harriett Hendren: 859-231-3175
