Holiday shopping? Local artists, vendors are selling wares at markets

With holiday shopping reaching fever pitch, this weekend presents great opportunities to purchase gifts from local artists and vendors.
At the Black Friday Art Sale local artists will set up pop-up shops at the Lexington Art League’s Loudoun House at 209 Castlewood Drive. Hours are 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday. All art is $50 or less on Friday. On Saturday, pieces will be available in a range of prices.
Among the artists will be Rob Bridges, known for his whimsical illustrations of foxes, cats, birds and other animals. You’ll also find jewelry, ceramics, letterpress and more. Enjoy food and drinks from West Sixth Brewing, Crank & Boom and more.
While you’re in the neighborhood, check out the NoLi Night Market, 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday along Bryan Avenue. The open-air event features local businesses and vendors, music and more. For the December market, new and unwrapped toys will be collected at the Step By Step, Lexington booth. Toys should be $25 or less.
More than 25 local artists will offer their work at the Bluegrass Brunch and Artist Market, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester Street. Whooo Wants Waffles will be there and mimosas, Bloody Marys, and eggnog available for purchase.
The Christmas Market at Michler’s is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at 417 East Maxwell Street. You’ll find Mrs. Toad’s Jams from Three Toads Flower Farm, alpaca hats and scarves from Ash Hill Alpacas and Wild Rose Farm, handmade soaps from Open Window Scents, a variety of fresh wreaths from Michler’s, food vendors and more. Extra free parking is available at 446 East High Street. Just look for the Kentucky Native Cafe sign.
More shopping news
▪ Coffee Times and Street Scene will host their annual holiday open house 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Get 20 percent off almost everything, excluding the espresso bar and consignment. Plus, enjoy free holiday drinks like Mistletoe Jo, S’Wonderful, and Bourbon Ball coffee. Whooo Wants Waffles will be there 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The stores are located at 2571 and 2575 Regency Road.
▪ Junior League of Lexington will host the Holly Day Market featuring more than 70 vendors 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Kentucky Horse Park Alltech Arena, 4089 Iron Works Parkway. Tickets are $10 at the door.
▪ The Lexington Humane Society Holiday Gift Shop is open for the season at the LHS Adoption Center at 1600 Old Frankfort Pike. You’ll find gifts for pets and people too with proceeds going to help the center.
▪ Ann Greely Interiors at 497 East Main Street will offer 25 percent off the entire store of antiques, furniture and accessories Thursday through Dec. 22. Select items have been marked down 50 to 70 percent. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
