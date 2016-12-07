Serendipity Boutique has grand opening in time for the holidays

Serendipity Boutique at 208 Woodland Avenue will celebrate its grand opening 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday with food, drinks, giveaways and more. The store carries women’s clothing and accessories including jewelry, scarves and hats.
▪ Omar + Elsie at 114 Old Lafayette Avenue will host a Beautycounter pop-up shop 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. One lucky shopper will win a Beautycounter Kiss, Kiss Gift Set.
▪ The Market 301 is 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester Street. The monthly event features more than 30 boutiques and artisans offering everything from ceramics to jewelry and cocktail syrups. Admission is free.
▪ The Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show will host a holiday open house 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Athens-Boonesboro School, 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike. Cider and cookies will be served. 859-255-7309. Antiqueskentucky.com. $2 admission.
▪ The Distillery Market is noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at 903 Manchester Street. Shop for jewelry, glassware, home decor, apparel and more.
▪ The Rollergirls of Central Kentucky’s 5th Annual Holiday Bazaar is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at The Plantory at 501 West Sixth Street. Vendors will feature LuLaRoe, Matilda Jane Clothing, Sadistic Mistress Sauces and more. The day will include a bake sale and silent auction.
▪ The Bread Box Holiday Open Studio is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Bread Box Studio Artists, 501 West Sixth Street. Shoppers can purchase handmade items from artists Link Henderson, Steve Heartsill, Debra Klopp Kersey and Kenn Minter.
▪ At Janice's at the Saltbox, 859 East High Street, Tuesdays in December feature free gift wrapping, homemade treats and hot holiday punch from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store carries handmade German ornaments from Inge-Glas, pieces from Virginia Metalcrafters, and more.
▪ The Berry Center in New Castle, which advocates for farmers and land conservancy, will host an open house 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The day will include readings and book signings by Wendell Berry, Ed McClanahan, Gray Zeitz and other authors, a woodblock printing demonstration, cookies, wassail and more.
▪ More than 750 booths will be featured at the Christmas Gift and Decor Show at the Kentucky Exposition Center, 937 Phillips Lane in Louisville. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free, parking is $8 per vehicle.
