My Ancestral Kentucky Home -- with James Sleet

LexGo Eat got a sneak peek -- and taste -- of the menu at MOD Pizza, which is opening off Winchester at Hamburg. Plus, new restaurant news about Jonathan Lundy's Corto Lima, Amici's and Graze; Mirror Twin's grand opening on Friday and sad news about Charlie's Seafood and Boyd's Orchard.
Well the costume, once used to trick a man and his supporters out of $50,000, sits in the Bell County Historical Society Museum in Middlesboro, a town that is, at the city sign points out, home of the actor Lee Majors, best known as “The Six Million Dollar Man.”
In the years since 1982, when Mother Teresa established her order’s first rural convent at Jenkins in Eastern Kentucky, the Missionaries of Charity have carried on her work of serving the poor, the sick and the aging in the mountain community. Mother Teresa is to be canonized as a saint in the Catholic Church Sunday.
The LexGo Eat team, plus special guests John Clay and Josh Moore, sampled some of the new Commonwealth Stadium concessions, including the Cat Tail, chicken in a waffle cone, pork chop sandwich, hot brown nachos, twisted tators, hot chicken sandwich and bourbon ice cream.