My Ancestral Kentucky Home -- with James Sleet

Lexingtonian James Sleet visits his ancestral home of Sleettown, established by freed slaves in Boyle County.

Living

LexGo Eat got a preview of MOD Pizza

LexGo Eat got a sneak peek -- and taste -- of the menu at MOD Pizza, which is opening off Winchester at Hamburg. Plus, new restaurant news about Jonathan Lundy's Corto Lima, Amici's and Graze; Mirror Twin's grand opening on Friday and sad news about Charlie's Seafood and Boyd's Orchard.

Living

Kentucky's Bigfoot lives at a museum

Well the costume, once used to trick a man and his supporters out of $50,000, sits in the Bell County Historical Society Museum in Middlesboro, a town that is, at the city sign points out, home of the actor Lee Majors, best known as “The Six Million Dollar Man.”

Living

LexGo Eat at Ramsey's Country Store

The LexGo Eat team visited the new store at Ramsey's Diner in Andover, where we sampled quiche and pie. Plus we are looking for readers' favorite cult restaurants. And we've got tailgating tips.

Entertainment Videos