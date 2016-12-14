John Peterman talks about business and his current catalog

John Peterman, founder of the J. Peterman apparel company, known for its iconic catalog and famous for being parodied on TV’s “Seinfeld,” spoke Dec. 7 at the Professional Women’s Forum in Lexington. Dresses from the current catalog were on display at a mini fashion show.
“I’m not much of a speech giver, but I’m a great storyteller,” Peterman told the crowd. And he wasn’t kidding. The Lexington businessman founded his company in the late 1980s and offered clothing and accessories inspired by historic pieces, including a horseman’s duster.
Peterman told of discovering the original coat in Jackson Hole, Wyo., and wearing it around New York. People were constantly complimenting it, so he added the piece to the the catalog.
“We’re constantly striving to break all the rules,” said Peterman of his company. “I’m talking about breaking all the creative rules.”
Through the years, the company went through both extreme success and at one point bankruptcy, and then it was sold. Peterman eventually bought back the name, and the catalog survived.
Pieces on display during last week’s fashion show included the “Grecian Goddess Dress,” which is in the current catalog.
The description that runs alongside it is pure J. Peterman: ‘The Agean Sea is a mere backdrop. You are in an even more mysterious shade of red. Enveloped in a long, flowing silhouette coupled with a certain bearing that has managed to intimidate everyone except that persistent shipping magnate who has followed you onto the wraparound terrace. It’s not easy being a Greek goddess these days, but you’ll manage.”
More shopping news
▪ The CastlePost Mistletoe Market is 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday at CastlePost, 230 Pisgah Pike in Versailles. Vendors will include Tastefully Simple, Andrea’s Duffle and Tote, Beth Anderson’s Happy Little Things, Seraph: Custom Beaded Jewelry, Clayton And Crume, Hounds and Horses Treats, and Short Stuff Gifts.
▪ Embrys, in the Lansdowne Shoppes at 3361 Tates Creek Road, will host a holiday open house 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. Enjoy refreshments and 30 percent off all fur and fur accessories, and check out new catalog specials.
▪ Warm your old Kentucky home with a fire pit by Barnhill Chimney. The pits, $139, are sold on a made-to-order basis. Once ordered, they should be ready in a couple of days. For Christmas, order before Dec. 20. Kentucky Fire Pits measure 33.5 inches by 33.5 inches by 11 inches high and come ready to assemble in minutes. Made of 18-gauge steel, the pit will develop a natural rust patina. Barnhillchimney.com.
Harriett Hendren: 859-231-3175
