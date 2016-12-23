Low-carb, sugar-free and keto: And it’s fudge? Get the recipe

A low-carb, sugar-free, keto (very low-carb) recipe for fudge arrived by email, courtesy of “Grass Fed Girl: Paleo Nutrition & Lifestyle.”
It uses the happy fat of the moment, coconut oil — currently touted for weight loss, better brain function and skin health — which makes it seem as if it’s truly your nutritional duty to try this fudge.
Here’s the recipe:
Ingredients
6 ounces dark organic chocolate
1/2 cup grass-fed butter, ghee or palm shortening
1/2 cup Xylitol or 1 1/2 teaspoon stevia powder extract
1/2 cup coconut oil
1/2 cup full fat coconut milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract (gluten free)
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
Directions:
Melt the dark chocolate and butter, and mix with the xylitol, coconut milk and coconut oil over a double boiler. Combine the melted chocolate mixture with the vanilla and chopped nuts. Put in a square dish and place in the fridge for 2 to 3 hours until firm.
▪ Heirloom Restaurant in Midway has been named one of the 100 best restaurants in the United States by Open Table.
Open Table is a real-time online reservation network for fine dining. Heirloom was the only Kentucky restaurant cited. Heirloom is at 125 Main Street in Midway.
▪ Raising Cane’s will open in late February or early March at 102 Success Drive in Georgetown. The chicken-finger restaurant will hire 40 employees. Go to Applyatcanes.com.
▪ Dudley’s New Year’s Eve menu will be a three-course meal, with choices of special dishes for each course.
Menu highlights include the appetizer, vitello tonnato of ahi tuna crudo and veal carpaccio, romesco, fried caper bread crumb and chive oil, as well as butter-poached North Sea turbot with winter vegetables, squid-ink capellini and lobster emulsion for an entree choice.
The meal is $85. It includes dessert and an amuse course to kick off the meal. Call 859-252-1010 for reservations.
▪ Athenian Grill on Locust Hill Drive has installed its bakery display. The restaurant will serve breads, pastries and other traditional treats, and Greek coffees.
The selection includes galaktompouriko, baklava, nugatina and a signature “Greek sweet burger.”
▪ J. Render’s BBQ has been selected for the 2016 Lexington Small Business Excellence Award in the Food Trucks classification by the Lexington Small Business Excellence Award Program.
Winners are determined based on information gathered both by the Small Business Excellence Award Program and data provided by third parties.
J. Render’s is at 3191 Beaumont Centre Circle.
▪ Alfalfa Restaurant’s International Night on Dec. 28 will celebrate the cuisine of Ghana. Dinner hours are 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Alfalfa also will have a New Year’s Day brunch 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will feature the regular brunch menu and specials including house bagels, house-cured salmon, poached eggs, orange fennel salad and herbed creamed cheese, and hot Brown shrimp and grits.
▪ Clawdaddy’s on North Broadway will offer lobster bisque and New England clam chowder for take-out in pints or quarts. New this year for appetizers are lobsters, crabmeat or shrimp salads. Crab cakes are prepared in entree or appetizer size.
The store will close at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
▪ Stella’s Kentucky Deli on Jefferson Street will be open for brunch on Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be closed on Christmas.
