Garnet Hill launches collection of bedding with muted, pastel palette

Garnet Hill, the online destination for bedding, home textiles, and apparel, will launch a new collection from the New York-based company Hable Construction.
Hable has sold through Garnet Hill for the past 10 years and is known for its boldly colored home accessories created from the work of artist Susan Hable. But the new collection of bedding features a more muted, pastel palette inspired by nature. You’ll find the collection at Garnethill.com on Jan. 11.
More shopping news
Retailers are offering big bargains at end-of-the season sales:
▪ The annual warehouse sale at Lucia’s is going on through Jan. 7. You’ll find hundreds of samples and closeout items from the Guatemalan wholesale business, including fair-trade jewelry grab bags, $2 earrings, $5 bracelets, $7 necklaces, purses $5 to $29, and closeout pottery. Lucia’s is at 328 North Ashland Avenue. Luciasworldemporium.com.
▪ Peggy’s Gifts & Accessories at 112 Clay Avenue, now has 50 percent off all Christmas items, including tableware and holiday décor.
▪ Planning for the new year calls for a fresh 2017 calendar, and you’ll find them on sale now at Paper Source. One colorful wall calendar features Paper Source-exclusive art, and each month can be reused as a file folder, a gift box and more. Just follow instructions on the back of each month. On sale for $22.46 at Papersource.com.
▪ At Talbots at Fayette Mall, get an extra 40 percent off all markdowns through Jan. 8. Select items are as much as 75 percent off at Yankee Candle during the semi-annual sale going on through Jan. 16.
▪ At the H&M store at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass in Simpsonville, merchandise is as much as 80 percent off through Saturday on men’s and women’s apparel and accessories. At the Crabtree & Evelyn store, select merchandise is 50 percent off through Jan. 9.
