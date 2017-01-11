21c Museum Hotel receives award from Martha Stewart Living

Louisville-based 21c Museum Hotels has been honored with the annual Martha Stewart Living American Made Award.
The boutique hotel group was founded by Laura Lee Brown and Steve Wilson in Louisville in 2006 and now features six properties, including a Lexington hotel at 167 West Main Street. The hotels are known for their use of historic buildings, display of contemporary art, and chef-driven restaurants, such as Lexington’s Lockbox.
Martha Stewart and editors of the Martha Stewart Living magazine searched for “the top makers, artisans and entrepreneurs who not only produce extraordinary goods, but also embody integrity,” according to an article in the January/February issue showcasing this year’s 10 American Made honorees.
▪ Save 50 percent to 70 percent off women’s clothing and accessories starting Friday at The Cotton Patch at the Lansdowne Shoppes on Tates Creek Road. While you’re there, check out new transitional and resort clothing. Cottonpatchofky.com.
▪ Renovations are planned for this spring at the Carpenters Shop at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill in Harrodsburg. To clear out the space before the changes, the shop is offering 30 percent to 60 percent off discontinued items and close-out merchandise Saturday and Sunday.
Items include reproduction furniture, ceramics and pottery, candles, apparel, holiday, toys, books, calendars and more. Complimentary hot chocolate will be served. Purchases include a 20 percent discount on a same-day meal at the Trustees’ Table.
▪ The Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike. Admission is $2 for both days, free for ages 11 and younger. Antiqueskentucky.com.
▪ Maybelline New York’s Dream Cushion is a new liquid foundation in a handy carry-along cushion compact. Look for it in drugstores in January in eight shades, $15.99.
▪ The Limited has closed all of its brick-and-mortar stores including the one at Fayette Mall. An Associated Press story on Friday said there were about 250 stores in 2016, with about 4,000 jobs.
The Limited was founded in 1963 in Columbus, Ohio, and one of the apparel company’s biggest hits was its Forenza brand launched in 1984, featuring the Shaker-knit sweater. According to a 2006 story from the Columbus Dispatch, 3 million of the Forenza sweaters were sold in 1984 alone.
Currently, The Limited’s online store is in business, with 50 percent off everything at Thelimited.com.
