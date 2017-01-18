Exhibit of costumes from the Belle Brezing movie is part of Gallery Hop

The first Gallery Hop of the year is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. And among the stops on the free self-guided tour will be an exhibit of the original costumes for the new documentary, “Belle Brezing & the Gilded Age of the Bluegrass.” You can see them on display at the offices of the Lexington History Museum at The Square, 401 West Main Street, Suite 312.
The costumes were created by Nelson Fields, associate professor at the University of Kentucky, for the film about Lexington’s infamous madam, Belle Brezing. For more about the movie, which premieres at the Kentucky Theatre on Feb. 16, check out Cheryl Truman’s story at Kentucky.com.
More shopping news
It’s time for the Gambler’s Sale at John’s New Classic Shoes at 316 South Ashland Avenue. Get 30 percent off select shoes and apparel starting at the preview sale from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Items are 30 percent off through Monday, 40 percent off Tuesday through Jan. 27 and 50 percent off on Jan. 28.
Shop early for the biggest selection or take your chance that your favorite shoes will still be there later in the week.
John’s will be closed during the day on Friday to set up for the sale but will be open from 6 to 8 for the preview sale.
▪ The Embrys fur liquidation sale is Thursday through Saturday at the Oleika Shrine Temple at 326 Southland Drive. Save up to 65 percent off more than 1,000 furs.
▪ Starting this month Nordstrom is launching Nordstrom Natural, a section of the store’s beauty department devoted to products that are paraben, phthalate and sulfate free. Merchandise will include items for makeup, hair and skin.
You’ll find existing brands such as Butter LONDON, Farmaesthetics and those new to the store, such as Raffaele Ruberto’s Skin. Shop your favorite Nordstrom store or Nordstrom.com.
