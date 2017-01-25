Where to find the latest Kentucky Wildcat gear from Gameday Couture

For all things bourbon, check out The Bourbon Review‘s online store for items including apparel, barware and art.
Show the love of your favorite bourbon brands with a Rip Van Winkle hat, $30, or a pair of Blanton’s barrel stave cufflinks, $18. Dress up your home with wall art such as a custom engraved barrelhead, $160, or an equine-inspired poster by Cricket Press for the annual Shindig event, $25.
Shop at Gobourbon.com.
More shopping news
▪ Gameday Couture will unveil its latest collection of women’s University of Kentucky apparel, 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Fan Outfitters at Palomar Center, 3735 Palomar Center Drive. The collection includes shirts, pullovers and accessories.
A personal stylist will be there for tips on how to accessorize outfits, and models will showcase the styles. Shoppers will get a free tote and coozy, while supplies last.
Gameday Couture got its start on ABCs “Shark Tank” in 2014 and is now found in more than 700 stores throughout the United States.
▪ The new DJ Khaled “Secure the Bag” Timberland boot hits exclusively at Champs Sports stores on Wednesday. The limited-edition boot features a leather upper, gold accents and the classic Timberland rubber lug outsole.
The boot, which sells for $200, is part of a collaboration between Champs and Khaled to tie in with the Grammy-nominated artist’s video game. You’ll find the boot at Champs Sports stores nationwide, including the one at Fayette Mall. For a list of other stores or to shop online, go to Champssports.com.
▪ Giovanni 2chic shampoos and conditioners are available in Walgreens stores. The products are sulfate-free, cruelty-free, 100 percent certified vegetarian and made in the United States. The shampoos and conditioners sell for $7.99 and feature ingredients such as blackberries and coconut milk.
Harriett Hendren: 859-231-3175
Comments