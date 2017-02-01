Shaker Village wedding featured in Harper’s Bazaar

The wedding of Whitney Brown, the New York-based owner of Valentine NYC lingerie who is originally from Louisville, and her husband Carlos Naude is featured at Harpersbazaar.com.
The festivities took place over a weekend in September at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill in Harrodsburg, complete with a tattoo artist, a welcome party, live music, an excursion on the Dixie Bell Riverboat and an outdoor ceremony.
Gorgeous photos by Bruno Rezza capture the chic wedding party including the bride in a self-designed full-length gown and the groom wearing a three-piece Ralph Lauren denim suit. Check it out at Harpersbazaar.com.
More shopping news
▪ Broadway Live at the Lexington Opera House and Fayette Mall have partnered to give away a free night at the theater with the If the Shoe Fits event. Try on shoes at any of the participating stores at Fayette Mall and you could win four tickets to a performance of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Lexington Opera House and dinner for four at Saul Good.
No purchase is necessary; only one entry per customer, per store, is allowed. One winner will be chosen at a drawing on Feb. 10. The winner will be announced on Feb. 13.
Participating stores at Fayette Mall include:
Aldo, AllSports, The Children’s Place, Clarks, Cosmic, Eddie Bauer, Francesca’s, Janie & Jack, Journeys Kidz, New Balance, New York & Company, Payless ShoeSource, Rack Room Shoes, Shi by Journeys, and The Walking Company. For more info go to Shopfayette-mall.com.
▪ Omar and Elise at 14 Old Lafayette Avenue, just received a new shipment of Tretorn sneakers featuring five styles from the iconic brand. You’ll also find shoes from Tory Burch, Marc Fisher as well as Ulla Johnson clogs and slides.
▪ National Wear Red Day, a signature event of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement, is Friday. Stop by Macy’s at Fayette Mall on that day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for free health screenings by KentuckyOne Health’s Heart and Vascular Care. You’ll find them in front of Macy’s, near the cosmetics department.
▪ It Cosmetics launched its first-ever solid serum foundation, Confidence in a Compact, $38, Tuesday at Ulta.com. The foundation contains sunscreen with an SPF of 50+, and anti-aging properties including hyaluronic acid and a ceramide cream.
Harriett Hendren: 859-231-3175
Comments