Lucie Slone Meyers is getting ready to open her new restaurant

The LexGo Eat team visited Lucie Slone Meyers’ new restaurant, Red Light, at 780 North Limestone. Slone Meyers talked with reporter Cheryl Truman about her plans for her eatery which will open on Valentine’s Day. But don’t try to get a reservation that night. It’s already booked.
Menu items will include a ceviche cup, caviar flight, pork barbecue dumpling, French onion soup, noodle bowls both vegetarian and with meat, paella, rib-eye steak, fried chicken, fish and chips, burgers and what she calls “my favorite”: sliced turkey on a stuffing waffle “so you get Thanksgiving all year round.”
Comments