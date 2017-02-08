Leather-bound journals, reclaimed wood signs featured at Market 301

The first Market 301 of the year is 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at Manchester Music Hall at 899 Manchester Street. Admission is free, and the event features local artists, retailers and food vendors.
New to the Market is Metropolitan Donuts and leather-bound journals from Reimagined by Luna. And back after a few months’ maternity leave is Boone Creek Loft, makers of original signs and paintings from reclaimed wood.
More shopping news
▪ The Boutique Bazaar features big savings on merchandise from 10 local boutiques. Everything is at least 50 percent off, with discounts of as much as 75 percent. Shop 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Oleika Shrine Temple, 326 Southland Drive. Admission is a $2 suggested donation, with proceeds going to Shriners Hospital for Children.
Participating boutiques are: Pomegranate Inc., Bluetique, Peggy’s Gifts & Accessories, Worlds Apart, Bella Rose, Embrys, AJ’s Casuals, Baby Bundles, Cotton Patch, and Seeds & Saplings.
▪ Fable + Flame at 125 Burt Road will debut its spring collection of home décor and accessories this weekend. The collection includes the launch of its new Bygone Vintage collection. ‘Strangers From a Day,’ an exhibit of drawings and portraits by store owner James Snowden, will be on view. A sneak preview is 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. The open house is noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
▪ John’s Run/Walk Shop is having its Gambler’s Sale on select in-stock shoes and apparel at both stores, 317 South Ashland Avenue and 3735 Palomar Centre Drive. The sale begins with 30 percent off Saturday, then 40 percent off Tuesday, and 50 percent off on Feb. 18. Call 859-269-8313 for more info.
▪ The Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike. Admission is $2, free for ages 11 and younger. 859-255-7309. Antiqueskentucky.com.
▪ Gap has launched a limited-edition collection called the ’90s Archive Re-Issue, featuring iconic styles for men and women from the 1990s. Pieces include the bodysuit, Reverse Fit and Easy Fit Denim, pleated khakis and the pocket tee.
To launch the collection, Gap has collaborated for an ad campaign including a short film, ‘Generation Gap,’ with a cast including offspring of models from Gap ads of the ’90s.
Models include Lizzy Jagger, daughter of Jerry Hall, wearing a black bodysuit like one her mother wore in 1991. DJ TJ Mizell, son of Jam Master Jay of Run DMC, wears a Gap logo sweatshirt similar to the one his father wore in a 1990 commercial. Singer Rumer Willis, daughter of Demi Moore, wears a cropped denim jacket, similar to the one her mother wore in her 1990 ad. You’ll find the collection at Gap.com.
Harriett Hendren: 859-231-3175
