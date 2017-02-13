D.M., your 1978 Flat Lick Elementary class ring has been found

Hello, D.M.? The D.M. who went to Flat Lick Elementary in Knox County and was an eighth-grader buying a class ring in 1978?
Bunches of people are looking for you, buddy.
It’s about that ring. It’s silver, has a blue stone. You lost it.
Gary Fishman is a metal detecting hobbyist, and the way he found the ring was serendipitous.
He and a group of fellow hobbyists from the Cincinnati/Dayton area decided to take a trip to an area near the Tennessee line. They became rapidly discouraged, so Fishman decided to jump on and off at other Kentucky sites.
This brought him to Corbin, where he found your ring, D.M.
Fishman, being a nice guy, wanted you to have that ring.
“You would think this would be a relatively easy ring to return,” Fishman said. “I’m just trying to do the right thing and be a good ambassador of the hobby.”
So he did some research: He tried the Knox County High School, Knox County Board of Education, Knox County public library, Knox County Historical Museum, the ring manufacturer (Bale) and class ring websites.
He had no luck.
Flat Lick Elementary put a picture of the ring on its Facebook feed.
Flat Lick principal Steve Partin has made inquiries, including seeking information from a Flat Lick teacher who was in school about that time.
Assuming that D.M. continued from Flat Lick Elementary to Knox County High and became a senior in 1982, there are two D.M. students in the yearbook, found on Classmates.com: Daniel Mills and Donna McWilliams.
Fishman said the ring is a man’s ring, so that would limit the possibilities to Daniel Mills. That assumes that Daniel Mills didn’t move away sometime during the four years after graduating from elementary school.
Calls to the Flat Lick area didn’t yield a Daniel Mills of the proper age to own the ring. The ring was found in Corbin, about 25 miles away.
There have been several Daniel Mills in Flat Lick, but they don’t match the approximate current age, 53, of the correct D.M.
Fishman is keeping the middle initial secret to properly identify the ring owner. You’ll need to know it, D.M., in order to claim the ring.
Please do it soon: Fishman is starting to resort to bad puns.
He writes that he has been “through the ringer.”
It’s up to you now, D.M. Please be in touch.
