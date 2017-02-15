Beauty retailer Cos Bar announces its opening date at the Summit

Luxury beauty retailer Cos Bar has announced plans to open its new store at The Summit at Fritz Farm on April 27.
In addition to beauty favorites including Bobbi Brown and Dior, you’ll find new-to-the-area products including Jo Malone London fragrances, Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop skin care products, La Prairie and more.
The Summit at Fritz Farm is the new multi-use development at the corner of Nicholasville Road and Man o’ War Boulevard. Other retailers include Pottery Barn, Bonobos and Kendra Scott jewelry.
More shopping news
▪ The newly renovated Mulberry & Lime will reveal its new look with a weekend of special sales. Save 20 percent on Pine Cone Hill bed linens and Dash & Albert rugs Friday through Monday. The store is at 216 North Limestone.
▪ Carl Meyers at 111 Clay Avenue will host a Hilton Hollis trunk show 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
The show will feature women’s clothing from the New York designer’s spring 2017 collection with a March delivery.
▪ Ikea has announced its new gift registry for weddings, baby showers, back to college and other special occasions. Shoppers can create a registry or find items on a wish list. A special ‘chip-in’ option allows customers to contribute to a gift.
Shoppers must be registered Ikea Family members, and it’sfree to join. To create a registry, there are several options: download the Ikea Gift Registry app, go to Ikea-usa.com/registry, or use the gift registry kiosk in Ikea stores. The nearest Ikea is in West Chester, Ohio, just north of Cincinnati off Interstate 75.
▪ Belk is expanding its popular private-label brand Crown & Ivy to include men’s clothing and women’s shoes.
Look for the expanded collection in stores this month. The new men’s collection will include polos, graphic tees, shorts, chino pants, sportcoats, suit separates and suits.
When it launched in 2014, Crown & Ivy offered a variety of women’s separates. Plans are to expand the brand into home products and children’s merchandise next year.
Harriett Hendren
