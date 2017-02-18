GleanKy Heirloom Seed Sale

The LexGo Eat team chats about upcoming openings and events at restaurants in the area. If you are looking for a new place to try or something fun to do (and grab good food while you are at it), let this trio give you some suggestions.
Martine Holzman's business, Martine's Pastries, is a fixture in the Industry Road/Eastland area. For the holiday season she has a large variety of individual pastries, cakes, cookies (some with gold glitter!) and specialty items such as holiday "logs" decorated with meringue "mushrooms."
As you prepare to sit down and gobble up turkey on Thursday, take 99 seconds and discover just how colorful the Pilgrims really were, Thomas Jefferson's disdain of the holiday and what those in the International Space Station plan on eating on Thanksgiving.
LexGo Eat got a sneak peek -- and taste -- of the menu at MOD Pizza, which is opening off Winchester at Hamburg. Plus, new restaurant news about Jonathan Lundy's Corto Lima, Amici's and Graze; Mirror Twin's grand opening on Friday and sad news about Charlie's Seafood and Boyd's Orchard.