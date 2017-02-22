Iconic Triple Crown dress for sale; Dress for Success Lexington opens new location

The iconic patterned shift worn by Secretariat owner Penny Chenery Tweedy during the legendary racehorse’s 1973 Belmont and Preakness Triple Crown wins is for sale. It’s part of the Lelands online auction going on through March 17. The opening bid is $2,000.
Other horse racing memorabilia up for auction includes Triple Crown winner Citation’s 1948 Belmont Stakes-winning horseshoe and Eddie Arcaro Kentucky Derby silver mint julep trophy cups. For more information or to place a bid go to Lelands.com.
More shopping news
Cargo Cosmetics launched its limited-edition eyeshadow palette “You Had Me at Aloha” this month. The palette of 12 shadows, $34, is a mix of neutral and bold shades inspired by Hawaii. Colors include “Shell,” a light, pink, pearl shimmer; “Waikiki,” a light peach matte; and “Lei,” a violet matte. You’ll find it at Kohl’s stores and at Cargocosmetics.com. Check websites for availability.
Dress for Success Lexington has moved to its new location at 1165 Centre Parkway, Suite 100, and will celebrate with a grand opening sale 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Women’s apparel ranges in size from 2 to 3x and features design and vintage items including dresses and suits. Accessories such as jewelry, handbags and shoes will be offered. The day will include grab-bag specials, drawings and hourly specials.
Can’t wait for the deals? A $20 donation gets you in the door early for the VIP hour starting at 9 a.m. Dress for Success provides professional attire and development tools to help women thrive in the workplace. 859-231-7848. Lexington.dressforsuccess.org.
Looking for a sunless tan without the overpowering, self-tanner smell? Faux Tan Body by bareMinerals has a lot going for it including almost no scent. The handy pump bottle dispenses a tinted lotion that makes it easy to see where you’re applying color. A little lotion goes a long way, and it’s quick-drying. Color can last for 5 to 7 days. You’ll find it for $26 at department stores and beauty retailers.
Starting March 18, look for new organic, argan oil-infused lip balms from Moroccan Magic at CVS stores. The Peppermint Eucalyptus and Coconut Almond lip balms will be available for $3.99 each.
Harriett Hendren: 859-231-3175
