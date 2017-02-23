A Domino’s pizza wedding registry, and Mardi Gras events a-plenty

Mardi Gras, aka “Fat Tuesday,” is this Tuesday. Seize the moment for some great deals on festive eats.
But first, have you had your fill of wedding registries that ask you for grabby stuff such as 600-thread-count sheets, fine china for meals the couple will never cook and cash offerings for honeymoons and houses you will never experience?
Meet the Domino’s wedding registry. Yes, your couple can register for something they’re really going to use: pizza and takeout chicken, pasta and hoagies. If you’re at a loss for what to give the happy couple in that special period between the wedding and the divorce, consider a $25 “The Wedding Night” package to supplement the wedding food, or the $100 “Dancing With My Slice” package (with dessert!) in case the guests are hungry at the end of the reception. You can state your preferences at Dominosweddingregistry.com.
And now to Mardi Gras, less than a week away: Ramsey’s will serve boiled-to-order crayfish, seafood gumbo, red beans and rice, and French bread from 11 a.m. to closing. Beads, balloons and costumes will be given out. Ramsey’s also will offer authentic Hurricane cocktails and king cake.
▪ Gumbo Ya Ya is holding its annual Fat Tuesday celebration at both its area restaurants, 1080 South Broadway in Lexington and 294 East Brannon Road in Nicholasville.
The menu features alligator sauce piquant, crawfish Creole and shrimp etouffee, and giveaways including free slices of king cake with the purchase of a meal. Beads, masks, T-shirts and free meal cards will be available.
Alligator sauce piquant will be on the menu beginning Friday, ahead of the UK vs. Florida Gators men’s basketball game on Saturday, and will be on the menu through Fat Tuesday.
Gumbo Ya Ya also is taking orders for made-from-scratch king cakes, priced at $22.50. The Brannon Road restaurant has received its beer license and is now serving a lineup of Abita, Country Boy, West Sixth and other brews.
▪ Proud Mary BBQ at 9079 Old Richmond Road will offer a Mardi Gras special from 3 p.m. “until it’s over.” The band Shades of Grass will take the stage at 6:30 p.m.
Offerings will include boiled crawfish with potatoes, corn and sausage, and a full Louisiana buffet including jambalaya, crawfish étoufée, red beans and rice, a whole hog, ribs, brisket, fried catfish, barbecued shrimp and crab legs. Dessert offerings will be king cake, chocolate doberge cake and beignets.
For more information, call 859-913-5611.
▪ Restaurateur Ouita Michel is offering a first taste of her new Lexington restaurant, Honeywood, at her flagship Holly Hill Inn in Midway until March 12. Michel and executive chef Josh Smouse developed the menu for Honeywood, scheduled to open in late spring at the Summit at Fritz Farm.
Entrees will include Howard’s porchetta; steak seared in a cast-iron skillet with duck fat; roast chicken with herb butter and creamed wild rice; a vegan Kentucky hemp salad; and more. The Honeywood brunch menu will be served on Saturdays and Sundays.
The menu is available through Feb. 26, March 2 to 5 and March 9 to 12. Reservations are recommended. Call 859-846-4732.
▪ Windy Corner Market and Restaurant, 4595 Bryan Station Road, is celebrating Fat Tuesday and traditional New Orleans cuisine through Tuesday, starting Friday with a Cajun seafood special. From Saturday to Tuesday, specials will include chef Sean’s Gumbo, étouffée (shrimp, chicken or crawfish), shrimp and grits, crawfish fritters, po-boys and blackened catfish. Dessert specials include king cake. Specials are available for lunch and dinner.
Call 859-294-9338.
▪ Smokin’ Hogg Barbecue, 464 Wilson Avenue in Versailles, is cooking up Cajun food for Mardi Gras week.
The restaurant will offer shrimp Creole, Texas gumbo and a fried-oyster po-boy sandwich from Friday to Tuesday. Call ahead for availability at 859-351-9701.
▪ Smithtown Seafood, 501 West Sixth Street, will set up an all-day Mardi Gras dinner and raw oyster bar in the West Sixth Brewing Co. Barrel Room Feb. 28. The Smithtown Cajun plate, with chicken and andouille jambalaya, shrimp and crawfish étoufée, maque choux, garlic bread, king cake from The Midway Bakery, and special West Sixth beer is $20. For $30, add a half-dozen fresh-shucked oysters. Oysters will be available for individual purchase.
No reservations are required. Call 859-303-4100.
▪ Copper Roux, 861 South Broadway, will add a “Fat Friday” celebration to its Fat Tuesday offerings.
Dinner on Friday will be served from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and costs $27.50. The dinner menu includes bayou fried alligator and catfish, red beans and rice shrimp étoufée, jambalaya, Cajun smoked beef brisket, New Orleans bread pudding, pralines and beignets. Boiled crawfish will be available.
Lunch is $16.50 and dinner is $28.50. Call 859-523-7915 for dinner seating times and to make a reservation.
The dinner menu includes hot Louisiana boiled crawfish, Bayou fried alligator and catfish, seafood gumbo, cajun potato salad and desserts.
▪ On a non-Mardi Gras note, Dudley’s, 259 West Short Street, is having a switched-up Wine Down Wednesday and is serving its favorite local brews instead. From 5 to 10 p.m., Dudley’s will offer its version of happy hour as it toasts Country Boy Brewing, offering Cougar Bait, Shotgun Wedding and the new Dynasty Double IPA. Chef Mark Richardson will offer a bar snack paired with each pour.
Beginning on Thursday Richardson will host a three-part tasting menu that explores regions of Italy. It’s set in a private dining room, and guests will sit together for a four-course menu of Roman specialties. The meal is $50, with optional wine pairings available.
Call 859-252-1010 for reservations.
▪ Wallace Station, 3854 Old Frankfort Pike, will be closed Monday through Wednesday next week for floor replacement.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman.
