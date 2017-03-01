Antiques, art, garden accessories and more featured at Blue Grass Trust show

More than 80 exhibitors will display fine antiques, garden and landscape accents, jewelry, prints and more at the Blue Grass Trust Antiques and Garden Show, Friday through Sunday at Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Ironworks Parkway.
Vendors new to the show include Worden Select Objects of Burr Oak, Mich., and Nula Thanhauser antique and vintage purses and accessories of New York. The weekend will include lectures, a silent auction and a ‘Kentucky Treasures’ exhibit featuring Kentucky folk art. New York interior designer Amanda Nisbet will speak at the spring lunch and lecture at noon Friday. Tickets for the lunch are $65 and include a daily show ticket. Reservations are required.
Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Daily tickets are $20, $30 for run of show. Bgtantiquesandgardenshow.org.
▪ The Reclaimology Vintage Market is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1637 Gayle Drive. You’ll find vintage and antique furniture, farmhouse decor, farmhouse industrial pieces and repurposed pieces. The sale will take place rain or shine. For more information, check out the Facebook page at Bit.ly/2lkFI2Q
▪ The Little Elks Spring Consignment Sale is 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at South Elkhorn Christian Church, 4343 Harrodsburg Road. Merchandise will include clothing, shoes, toys, strollers and more. Facebook.com/littleelksconsignmentsale.
▪ The CastlePost Spring Market is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at CastlePost, 230 Pisgah Pike in Versailles. Call 859-879-1000, email info@thecastlepost.com or go to the Facebook event page to pre-register.
▪ The annual Kenwick neighborhood Vintage and Craft Fair is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Kenwick Community Center at 313 Owsley Avenue.
▪ The Derby Shoppe and Raggs in Danville will host a trunk show for Geiger boiled wool jackets and coats 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
▪ Also this week, the Moonlight Madness Sale is Thursday through Saturday. Save up to 80 percent off winter items. The Derby Shoppe and Raggs are located at 124 and 126 North Third Street in downtown Danville. www.derbyshoppeandraggs.com.
