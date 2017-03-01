Pets for adoption in March 2017

Wilma is a 2-year-old female short-haired brown tabby cat.
Boo is a 3-year-old female short-haired tortoiseshell cat.
Brock is a 2-year-old male pit bull mix.
Gracie is an 8-year-old female Beagle/Basset Hound mix.
Javier is a 2-year-old male short-haired orange tabby and white cat.
Judi is a 3-year-old female Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler mix.
Katherine Grapefruit is a 2-year-old female short-haired buff tabby cat.
Lil Mama is a 1-year-old female pit bull mix.
Masako is a 9-month-old female short-haired torbie cat.
Patches is a 6-year-old female Catahoula/Terrier mix.
