Rusty Scabbard brings tables and game-playing fun to Comic Con

Andrew Spaeth estimates that three generations of customers regularly come to his store, Rusty Scabbard often just to see how it has changed over time. And boy, has it.
The Rusty Scabbard sells board and war games. When it opened in 1982 on Woodland Avenue, it sold Dungeons & Dragons plus a few other miniature-based role-playing games of the time, such as Civil War re-enacting games. Back then, RPGs — role-playing games — were gaining popularity.
“We change enough to where it is always different,” Spaeth said of the store where he has worked since 1995.
Now, the Rusty Scabbard is in the market for more. The store, at 820 Lane Allen Road, sells RPGs, some based on television and movie series, including “Star Wars” and “Game of Thrones,” but it also sells board games, such as Settlers of Catan, and collectable miniature games, including HeroClix.
An orgnaized game night is 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, but gamers come to the store and play all the time. There’s a large gaming library for players who want to try out games.
Rob Slevin is one of the founders of local tabletop gaming convention Lexicon, (which is May 5 to 7 at the Clarion Hotel Conference Center, 1950 Newtown Pike). Slevin said the Scabbard lends the library to the gaming convention. He has played at the Scabbard for about five or six years as a result of a New Year’s resolution to be more social.
He helps coordinate games at the Scabbard and a few other places in Lexington, including Barnes & Noble (6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays) and West Sixth Brewing (6 to 10 p.m. on the first and third Mondays).
“It (the Rusty Scabbard) has got the largest gaming selection that I have seen in Lexington ... There’s an actual community here,” Slevin said.
The Scabbard has been on Lane Allen since 1996. It closed in November for a while for remodeling. Now, there’s new carpeting, a fresh coat of paint and more playing room.
A recent Facebook review of the store gives it 4.4 out of five stars. A recent review from Will Barnhart said, “I've been a customer since Woodland Ave days. Must say, I like the remodel. Looking good! Clean, well lit and excellent gaming insights! Game on!”
The Scabbard is one of the sponsors of this weekend’s Lexington Comic and Toy Convention’s game room (The other sponsors are the comic book store Collectables Etc. and Southland Drive’s A+ Comics). Spaeth said he agreed to support the game room for the Scabbard to be an “ambassador to the hobby.”
The game room has events scheduled each day during the convention, including introductory games for Magic the Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons. The convention, known as Comic Con, begins Friday.
Another Scabbard gamer, Daryl Janisch, is running the Comic Con game room, in Thoroughbred rooms five through eight at the Lexington Convention Center. Last year, 1,200 Comic Con attendees visited the game room, Janisch said.
He has played at the Rusty Scabbard since he moved to Lexington in 1994. He liked the store’s variety of games: “It’s got a little bit of everything.”
McKenna Horsley: 859-231-1687, @mckennahorsley
If you go
Lexington Comic & Toy Convention
Where: Lexington Convention Center, 430 W. Vine St.
Hours: 4-9 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun.
Tickets: $80 three-day pass; $60 two-day pass for Saturday and Sunday; $40 single day Friday; $45 single day Saturday; $30 single day Sunday.
Visit: Lexingtoncomiccon.com
