NPR’s StoryCorps collecting stories through April 14

StoryCorps, the oral history nonprofit known for celebrating the stories of everyday Americans, will be in Lexington for nearly a month to record interviews from people in Central Kentucky.
From March 16 to April 14, StoryCorps’ MobileBooth, an Airstream trailer with a sound booth inside, will be parked at Phoenix Park near the downtown library. In the booth, two people will be able to record a 40-minute conversation. This will be guided by a trained StoryCorps facilitator. At the end of the interview, the participants will receive a CD copy of their interview.
Afterward, WUKY will air an edited selection of the interviews and will create special programs around the project. StoryCorps might also air excerpts of the interview through NPR. The nonprofit is partnering with WUKY, Lexington’s local NPR station.
Created in 2003 by McArthur fellowship recipient Dave Isay, StoryCorps is one of the largest oral history projects of its kind. StoryCorps has collected more than 60,000 interviews from more than 100,000 participants, with a mission to “preserve and share humanity’s stories in order to build connections between people and create a more just and compassionate world.” Those stories are then shared through NPR broadcasts, animated shorts, digital platforms, and books.
“It is an honor to bring StoryCorps back to Lexington, thanks to the help of VisitLex, for their first visit since 2006,” said Tom Godell, the station manager for WUKY. “Everyone has a story, and we encourage you to share yours with us and with future generations. Imagine how thrilled your grandchildren — and great-grandchildren — will be to hear your voice and learn about your life in your own words.”
To make a reservation, call 1-800-850-4406 or go to Storycorps.org.
