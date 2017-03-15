To prep for Keeneland and Derby, visit Lawrenceburg this weekend

Sweet Mash in Lawrenceburg is getting ready for racing season with The Bluegrass Prep, a day of shopping, style and treats, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
The day will include tips on clothing, hats and accessories from the experts at Fashion at the Races at 12:30 p.m. Crittenden Gentlemen’s Clothing of Midway will help men match ties to pocket squares, share trends and more at 1 p.m. Refreshments from Christy Jane’s on Main will be served, and track experts will offer tips on betting.
Sweet Mash is at 101 South Main Street in Lawrenceburg. The store carries hats and accessories for men and women, and barware. Sweetmash.com. 502-604-6020.
▪ Linens Limited, 114 Clay Avenue, will host a trunk show of the early-summer collection from India Hicks, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. 859-233-1061.
▪ The Market 301 is 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at Manchester Music Hall at 899 Manchester Street. Admission is free, and the event features local artists, retailers and food vendors.
▪ L.V. Harkness at 531 West Short Street will offer 20 percent off all in-store merchandise, excluding Meissen, Moser, and any purchases off bridal or baby registries, Thursday through Saturday. Select items will be 75 percent off.
▪ Mulberry & Lime at 216 North Limestone will host a Peacock Alley trunk show through Monday, with 20 percent off all Peacock Alley linens. All items are machine washable.
