Meg C jewelry store to move out of downtown

Meg C Jewelry Gallery will move to The Summit at Fritz Farm. The store will offer its custom designs and will provide remakes and repairs, and it will carry five new lines of handmade designer jewelry.
The downtown store at 119 North Mill Street will close March 29.
It’s one of the latest additions to The Summit at Fritz Farm, a mixed-use development owned by Bayer Properties, at Nicholasville Road and Man o’ War Boulevard.
The development’s growing list of retailers includes national brands including Pottery Barn and Free People plus local businesses. In addition to Meg C, Lexington boutique Morton James and Shelia Bayes Fine Jewelers at the Lexington Center have announced moves to The Summit.
More shopping news
▪ Lauren West has opened Peplum at 824 Euclid Avenue, in the former Handpicked space next to Morton James. The store carries an extensive selection of clothing, jewelry, shoes and handbags. Brands include Bishop & Young, Endless Rose, English Factory, THML, and GLAM. Nothing is priced more than $150.
The grand opening celebration will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The day will include giveaways, prize drawings, and free gifts with a $50 purchase.
▪ Two Chicks and Co., 124 Southland Drive, will host an “All Things Derby” preview party through Sunday, featuring Derby décor and accessories, trunk shows and new featured artists.
Limited-edition “All Things Derby” bangles, $42, will be available starting Thursday. Bracelets, featuring art by For Pete’s Sake Pottery of Louisville, are exclusive to Two Chicks.
Check out spring styles at trunk shows for Grace Baker Designs and Gretchen Scott Clothing 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday
▪ KRNL, a fashion magazine of the Kentucky Kernel, will host Prêt-à-Croyez, an exhibition of local fashion and student art. The free event is 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the University of Kentucky School of Art and Visual Studies, 236 Bolivar Street.
▪ Kidfest is noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at all Belk stores. The day will include a fashion show of the latest styles for children, plus activities. Customers can save as much as 50 percent on all children’s apparel during the event.
