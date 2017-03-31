East Tennessee vacation haven still thrives in wake of November wildfires

3:10 The first restaurant opens at The Summit at Fritz Farm Pause

0:48 New Lexington restaurant gets its tuna all the way from Hawaii

1:07 Gov. Bevin thanks Senate for 'phenomenal' session

1:54 Top recruit Mohamed Bamba talks about his bond with Quade Green

2:14 Immigrant faculty highlight their role in UK community

2:54 Preemie hippo Fiona grows enough to need pool ramp

2:10 Watch UK recruits at McDonald's All-American practice

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

1:02 Surveillance video of burglary at laundromat