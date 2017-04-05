Looking for a new spring hat? Visit Keeneland’s Milliners Corner

The Keeneland Spring Meet is Friday through April 28 and Milliners Corner is back where you can shop for hats or fascinators from celebrity designers at the Keeneland Shop next to the Walking Ring.
For opening weekend, the designs of Manhattan-based Christine A. Moore Millinery and Formé Millinery of Louisville will be showcased on Friday and Saturday.
More shopping news
▪ Pirie Boutique is open at 3369 Tates Creek Road in the Lansdowne Shoppes next to the Cotton Patch. Pirie’s owner is Martha Chewning, daughter of Cotton Patch owner Isobel Chewning.
At Pirie you’ll find women’s apparel, accessories, and gifts. Brands include Blank NYC jeans, Band of Gypsies, Karlie, and Z Supply. Gifts include wine cups, candles and paper goods.
You’ll find plenty of colorful looks, said Martha Chewning. “We have tons of stuff for Keeneland and Easter.” As for hats, Chewning says to pop next door to the Cotton Patch where they offer a great selection.
Check out the looks at Pirie Boutique on Instagram and Facebook. Call 859-309-9938 or go to Pirieboutique.com.
▪ Save 15 percent on purchases at Carl Meyers and meet the new owners Neil and Sherri Mosley during the store’s open house, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at 111 Clay Avenue.
▪ Select merchandise is 40 percent off at Artique at The Mall at Lexington Green. The sale includes items from Yardbirds, Holly Yashi Jewelry, Jillery and all winter accessories. Through Friday at Artiquegallery.com use the coupon code SPRING and get 20 percent off your order.
▪ The Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike. Admission is $2, free for ages 11 and younger. 859-255-7309. Antiqueskentucky.com.
