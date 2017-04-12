Pomegranate Inc. warehouse sale in time for Derby parties, Mother’s Day

Stock up on gifts for Mothers Day and graduation at the Pomegranate Inc. Warehouse Sale, April 19-22 at the company’s new location at 527 Lagonda Avenue.
Merchandise will include the Lexington print featuring iconic local scenes, University of Kentucky themed items, and an array of kitchen accessories and clothing. Free bag monogramming is available on April 19.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Pomegranatinc.com.
More shopping news
▪ Bayer Properties has added Ariat International to the list of stores opening at The Summit at Fritz Farm, the mixed-use development at the corner of Nicholasville Road and Man o’ War Boulevard.
The new shop will feature footwear, apparel, denim and accessories for men, women and children. Merchandise includes products for English riding and western, work, outdoor sports, and fashion.
More than 30 retailers, including Ariat, are scheduled to open at Fritz Farm on April 27.
▪ Friday and Saturday at Milliners Corner at the Keeneland Spring Meet featured designers are Christine A. Moore and Polly Singer Designs. Shop for hats or fascinators from celebrity designers at Milliners Corner is at the Keeneland Shop next to the Walking Ring. Keeneland.com.
▪ The Color Me Spring Fashion Show is Tuesday at the University of Kentucky E.S. Good Barn. Cocktails and a silent auction begin at 6 p.m. The fashion show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25, $10 for students. Rtm-hes.ca.uky.edu/colormespring.
The event is organized by the Merchandising, Apparel and Textiles Club and the Hospitality Management Association at UK.
▪ The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass in Simpsonville will host a ‘A Bluegrass Unbridled Experience’ 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The day will include style tips and trends from local style bloggers, family activities, unveiling of the Shoppes new equestrian sculptures and live music by Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers. Theoutletshoppesofthebluegrass.com.
Harriett Hendren: 859-231-3175
Comments