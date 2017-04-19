Hundreds of craftspeople, vendors to sell wares at Kentucky Crafted

Kentucky Crafted: The Market will feature artists, vendors, music, and food this weekend at the Lexington Center.
Artists and craftsmen will offer paintings, pottery, jewelry, apparel, specialty foods, and bath and body products. Rock Bottom Soap Co., based in London, will be there with its handmade products, featuring goat milk and other natural ingredients. Items include lotions, scrubs, lip balms and bath fizz.
Artists offering jewelry will include BSpoken Designs of Georgetown, featuring pendants created from polymer canes.
The event is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. One-day tickets, available at the door, are $12, $10 for seniors, military and state employees with ID. Free for ages 15 and younger. Artscouncil.ky.gov.
More shopping news
▪ Kentucky For Kentucky has your Derby looks covered with its new ‘Infield’ and ‘Grandstand’ screen-printed bandannas by Antonio Bandanas for $15. Fun prints feature beer bottles, lawn chairs, bow ties and mint juleps.
The ‘Watch Me Sip Watch Them Neigh Neigh’ T-shirt is designed by Rachael Sinclair, $25. Kyforky.com.
▪ You’ll find items from local artists and boutiques at the Distillery Market, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at 903 Manchester Street. Check out the Facebook event page for more info.
▪ The Market 301 is 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester Street. The free event features local artists, retailers and food vendors.
▪ The first Burlington Antique Show of the season is Sunday at the Boone County Fairgrounds in Burlington. Early-bird admission, 6 to 8 a.m., is $6. Show admission, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., is $4. Free for ages 11 and younger. Burlingtonantiqueshow.com.
▪ Northeast Christian Church will host an arts and crafts fair 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 990 Star Shoot Parkway. NCClex.org.
▪ Wakefield-Scearce Galleries at Historic Science Hill in Shelbyville will present Bubbles & Baubles, a trunk show of jewelry by Cincinnati-based Naomi Dallob, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday.
▪ CD Central at 377 South Limestone will celebrate the 10th annual Record Store Day on Saturday. There will be limited-edition vinyl for sale, live music, food trucks and a sidewalk sale. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. CDcentralmusic.com.
Harriett Hendren: 859-231-3175
Comments