Madewell, Fabletics plan opening celebrations at The Summit

We were at The Summit at Fritz Farm on April 27 for opening-day celebrations at several of the retailers at the mixed-use development, including Vineyard Vines and Bonobos.
This week, the festivities continue. Drop by Madewell from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday to shop for women’s clothing and apparel, and 10 percent of the proceeds will benefit the Lexington Art League. Also, you’ll get a free ‘bien fait’ tote with any purchase. Bien fait is French for “well done.”
Coming up for the weekend of May 12, Fabletics, the activewear brand co-founded by actress Kate Hudson, will celebrate the opening of its first Kentucky store at The Summit, with 20 percent off everything. The weekend will include a DJ, refreshments, and an “acro-yoga” demonstration.
More shopping news
▪ Wear a Derby hat on Friday to Marketplace On Main in Versailles and get 20 percent off one item in the gift shop. The day will include a Derby hat contest, refreshments and prizes.
▪ Lucille Hunter is offering bargains on hats for Derby and Mother’s Day through Friday at Hunter’s Hats, 140 Deweese Street. 859-252-6360.
▪ J. Peterman, the apparel company known for its iconic catalog and famously parodied on TV’s “Seinfeld,” has announced that it will open a warehouse store May 13 in Blue Ash, Ohio, near Cincinnati.
“This will be a very uncommon shopping experience since it’s our actual warehouse, not a glossy retail store. We’ve swept the floors and dressed it up a bit; you can even have a little espresso or coffee to keep you going,” John Peterman said in a statement.
▪ The Night Market, a monthly pop-up event featuring local vendors and businesses, is 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at the 700 block of Bryan Avenue. The evening will include live music, food, drink and crafts. Admission is free. Nolicdc.org.
▪ The new Complete Nourishment Facial Oil from Burt’s Bees features natural ingredients including rose hip, jojoba and evening primrose, plus vitamins and antioxidants to hydrate dull skin. It’s $20 at drugstores.
