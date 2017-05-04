Spectacular Derby hats look good from all angles in video project

Seeking to create a unique perspective on one of the Derby’s most beautiful traditions, the Derby hat, was the goal of this 3D imaging project.

Surrounded by a canopy of 28 cameras, our Derby hat models — also known as local folks who own awesome hats and fascinators —were photographed, creating 28 images from as many vantage points.

The McClatchy video team then experimented with the images so that a viewer can see the hats from any angle. Using a flipbook technique, the 3D Derby hat video is an example of virtual reality storytelling, allowing viewers to visualize objects in the news.